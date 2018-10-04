Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

David Evans

David Evans
A hungry Swan

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Teenager taken to hospital following crash in Thatcham

Teenager taken to hospital following crash in Thatcham

Charity shop boss jailed for £26,000 theft

Charity shop boss jailed for £26,000 theft

West Berkshire pub awarded Michelin star

West Berkshire pub awarded Michelin star

Tadley man 'made of strong stuff' died from industrial disease

Former government watchdog CEO took own life ahead of fraud trial

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33