How should Newbury Town Council spend its money?

NEWBURY Town Council is inviting people to comment on how it should run its services.

The town council spends more than £1m each year delivering a range of services.

Most of this money is raised through council tax and the local authority is now asking residents for their views on current services, in addition to where future funds should be spent.

Some of the council’s largest assets include Victoria Park, the Town Hall, the market and the town’s allotments and cemeteries.

The council also maintains a number of playgrounds, recreational grounds and other open spaces.

Council leader Adrian Edwards (Con, Falkland) said: “Your council is committed to make Newbury a better place to live, work and visit.

“We’re keen to hear which services matter most to you, as this will help ensure that we deliver the high-quality services that the people of Newbury need.”

As in recent years, the town council may be called upon to deliver services which were formerly run or funded by West Berkshire Council.

Over the past two years, The Wharf public toilets and library services have been saved through funding from Newbury Town Council’s budget.

Deputy council leader Miles Evans (Con, Victoria) said: “The devolution of services has presented this council with a number of opportunities and may do so again in the future.

“We always aim to ensure maximum value when spending public money and so your input on future funding is crucial.”

The consultation and survey closes on Sunday, September 30, and the outcomes will be reported to full council on October 29.

The consultation can be found at www.newbury.gov.uk

The Town Council Strategy, which sets out the body’s priorities and objectives, as well as full details of the budgeted income and expenditure for this year, can also be found on the council’s website.