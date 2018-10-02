Newbury's Victoria Park set for more CCTV

NEWBURY Town Council has voted in favour of installing more CCTV cameras in Victoria Park, in a bid to crack down on “mindless” acts of vandalism.

Members of the council’s community services committee were unanimous in approving the proposal, following a sharp rise in antisocial behaviour in the area over the summer months.

In June, offensive graffiti was spray-painted on the path adjacent to the skate park, while more was spray-painted around the bandstand, costing the town council £250 to remove it.

Several established trees were snapped off, while others were heavily damaged and patches of vegetation were destroyed.

Rosebeds were also ripped up and plants thrown around the skate park, along with signs broken off the park’s gym equipment.

Bolts were removed from the wheelchair swing and there was fly-tipping and a break-in at the kiosk. The park’s play area has already had a new ‘calypso boat’ installed to replace vandalised equipment.

The town council will erect protective steel guards around the replacement trees, which, according to a report by the town council community services manager, will cost in the region of £2,200.

There are also plans to install steel guards around several other semi-mature trees in the park to help protect them.

The proposed cost to expand CCTV provision in the park will be just over £9,000.

This will be covered using unspent funding for the allocation of CCTV in the town centre, of which £12,000 remains.

Town council deputy leader Miles Evans (Con, Victoria) welcomed the installation of further CCTV provision within the area.

Speaking at Monday’s meeting, Mr Evans said: “I spend a lot of time in Victoria Park.

“I maintain it is one of the best public spaces in the South of England and that’s down to a lot of hard work by the people in this room, spending the money and bringing it up to the excellent standard that it’s at now.

“Unfortunately, over the summer we experienced a degree of mindless vandalism.

“We have a duty as a local authority to manage that park to protect that asset and to protect that community.

“I am in completely in favour of expanding our current CCTV provision in the park.”

It is the second time in as many years that the town council will have spent money on increased CCTV provision in Victoria Park.

In June 2017, town councillors approved the installation of a new £6,000 CCTV system in the park, in an effort to clamp down on vandalism, paid for using developer contributions (s106 monies).

The single-camera system was installed on a pole near to the kiosk, providing a 360° coverage of the park and costing an additional £400 a year to operate.