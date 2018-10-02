We won't make profit on green bins, says council

WEST Berkshire Council has hit its expected target for its new garden waste collection service – but insists it will not generate any profit from the scheme.

Around 24,500 households have now subscribed to the service, the local authority’s press office confirmed this week.

This equates to a 44.5 per cent uptake, based on the 55,000 households across the district that are eligible to opt into the scheme.

When the local authority approved the introduction of the optional, flat-rate charge in March, it said it hoped 45 per cent of eligible households in the district would subscribe to the scheme in order to reach its £900,000 annual net surplus.

Despite the positive uptake, the local authority has stood by its claim that the scheme will not generate any profit.

According to West Berkshire Council’s senior communications officer Martin Dunscombe, the assumption that the number of subscriptions multiplied by £50 results in the forecast £900,000 net surplus is incorrect.

Any surplus generated will depend on a number of factors.

This includes the costs of administering the scheme and the number of residents who choose to subscribe to have their garden waste collected.

How residents choose to dispose of their recycling will also affect any surplus that is generated.

Residents who used to have a garden waste bin may now choose to take it Newbury’s Newtown Road or Padworth household waste recycling centres.

Mr Dunscombe said: “The actual net surplus will not be known until the end of the financial year, when the number of subscribers, final project costs and changes to waste disposal habits are known.

“Unfortunately, it is not as simple as multiplying subscribers by £50 – and some subscriptions will be for additional bins at £67 each.

“Local authorities are unable to make a profit on services such as garden waste and this scheme will not do so, nor are we forecasting to generate more than the £900,000 expected.

“The council is, however, optimistic about reaching its target.”

In June, figures showed neighbouring Reading Borough Council generated more than double what it claimed it needed by charging for green waste collection.

The council brought in £704,000 – £404,000 more than it said it needed to raise after introducing the charge in 2016.

Reading also charges a £50 green bin charge, which will rise to £60 next April.