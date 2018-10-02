Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

West Berkshire pub awarded Michelin star

The Blackbird at Bagnor joins The Woodspeen on list of top restaurants

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886632

West Berkshire pub awarded Michelin star

WEST Berkshire now has two Michelin star restaurants after The Blackbird at Bagnor joined The Woodspeen on the list of top eateries.

The Blackbird was reopened by chef and owner Dominic Robinson just a year ago and has since become a huge hit with locals.

Mr Robinson, formerly head chef at Tom Aikens in London, has also previously worked as executive chef at Supperclub Dubai, as well as chef/co-owner at Etive Pubs.

He previously told the Newbury Weekly News: “I want to go right back to basics and focus on doing everything as perfectly as possible.

“My cooking’s about keeping things simple, focusing on flavour and using the techniques I’ve learned to get the best out of ingredients.

“You won’t see me messing around with gels or fermenting everything just for the sake of it.”

The Woodspeen also retained its one Michelin star for the third consecutive year.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

First steps towards new showroom in Thatcham

First steps towards new showroom in Thatcham

Tadley man 'made of strong stuff' died from industrial disease

Former government watchdog CEO took own life ahead of fraud trial

Jail for referee who molested boys over 20-year period

Jail for referee who molested boys over 20-year period

Pippa Middleton helps raise funds for Newbury school

Pippa Middleton helps raise funds for Newbury school

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33