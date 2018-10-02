West Berkshire pub awarded Michelin star

WEST Berkshire now has two Michelin star restaurants after The Blackbird at Bagnor joined The Woodspeen on the list of top eateries.

The Blackbird was reopened by chef and owner Dominic Robinson just a year ago and has since become a huge hit with locals.

Mr Robinson, formerly head chef at Tom Aikens in London, has also previously worked as executive chef at Supperclub Dubai, as well as chef/co-owner at Etive Pubs.

He previously told the Newbury Weekly News: “I want to go right back to basics and focus on doing everything as perfectly as possible.

“My cooking’s about keeping things simple, focusing on flavour and using the techniques I’ve learned to get the best out of ingredients.

“You won’t see me messing around with gels or fermenting everything just for the sake of it.”

The Woodspeen also retained its one Michelin star for the third consecutive year.