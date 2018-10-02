County lines dealer jailed for selling drugs in Newbury

A COUNTY lines dealer has been jailed for using a vulnerable person’s property to sell drugs in Newbury.

Daniel Bari, aged 19, of Stumpacre, Peterborough, was sentenced to two years and four months behind bars when he appeared at Reading Crown Court on Monday.

On August 18 this year, Bari, who was in the company of a known vulnerable person, was stopped by officers in Andover Road.

He refused to give his details and was taken to Newbury police station to be searched, as it was suspected he was in possession of drugs.

During this time, Bari’s phone was constantly ringing.

Both men were released, and later, officers carried out a welfare check at the home of the vulnerable person and found Bari at the address.

Officers had to force entry and Bari was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs.

It was believed that Bari had secreted drugs and was placed on a constant watch. During this period, three packages of drugs were discovered.

These packages equated to 72 wraps of cocaine and 46 wraps of heroin.

Bari was subsequently charged with the offences on August 21.

He pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to supply heroin and one count of possession with intent to supply cocaine and as well as being sentenced, was ordered to forfeit his phone and £346 in cash.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Andy Philpott, based at Newbury police station, said: “Bari is a county lines drug dealer who preyed on a vulnerable person to use their house to supply drugs from to local users, which is known as cuckooing.

“This is not acceptable in our community, and the prison sentenced handed down sends a message to dealers who operate within West Berkshire that this will not be tolerated.

“This is another good result for our Stronghold campaign, in which we will work in partnership to tackle serious and organised crime.

“We are committed to preventing drug dealing in the community, I would urge anybody who has any concerns or information to contact 101 or visit our website.”