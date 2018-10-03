Man, 57, issued with a restraining order

A BAUGHURST man has been issued with a restraining order, given a suspended sentence and ordered to pay £569 in fines and costs.

In the dock at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 17, was Andy Hynes, 57, also known as Andrew Phillip Hynes, of Long Grove.

The defendant pleaded guilty to harassing Jane Nevols, between March 1 and June 26 in Tadley.

He was given a restraining order preventing him from contacting Ms Nevols directly, going to Tadley swimming pool or entering Swains Close, Tadley.

This order will remain in place until September 16, 2020.

Mr Hynes was also in breach of a suspended sentence issued in January 2018 for possession of a kitchen knife and threatening Pc Ryan Dunne.

For that offence, he was sentenced to 16 weeks imprisonment, suspended for 15 months.

He was also fined £440 for the harassment charge, and ordered to pay a victim fund surcharge of £44 and costs of £85, totalling £569.