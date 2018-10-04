Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Newbury woman arrested on suspicion of human trafficking

Arrest made during targeted police operation

A NEWBURY woman has been arrested on suspicion of human trafficking following a modern slavery operation.

The 35-year-old was arrested in Wiltshire Police's Operation Aidant during September.

The arrest follows officers visiting an address in High Street, Marlborough on Tuesday, September 18. 

The woman has since been released under investigation.

A 27-year-old man was also dealt with by Immigration Enforcement on suspicion of entering the UK illegally.

Wiltshire Police said that victims of modern slavery and exploitation aren’t always immediately obvious to spot, but there are some signs to look out for, including: 

  • Working long hours
    Substance addiction
    Chaperoned everywhere
    Lack of possessions
    Language barriers
    Passport held by someone else
    Lack of personal protective equipment
    Lack of access to medical care, or strange injuries
    Isolation
    Money deducted from salary
    No keys. Can’t come and go as they please
    Malnutrition
    Psychological trauma
    Sporadic school attendance
    Money withheld
    Ritual abuse/witchcraft

It added that information from the public is vital in the fight against modern slavery and reports can be made to 101.

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 999 straight away.

You can also report anonymously via The National Modern Slavery Helpline on 08000 121 700, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

