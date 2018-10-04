Newbury woman arrested on suspicion of human trafficking

A NEWBURY woman has been arrested on suspicion of human trafficking following a modern slavery operation.

The 35-year-old was arrested in Wiltshire Police's Operation Aidant during September.

The arrest follows officers visiting an address in High Street, Marlborough on Tuesday, September 18.

The woman has since been released under investigation.

A 27-year-old man was also dealt with by Immigration Enforcement on suspicion of entering the UK illegally.

Wiltshire Police said that victims of modern slavery and exploitation aren’t always immediately obvious to spot, but there are some signs to look out for, including:

Working long hours

Substance addiction

Chaperoned everywhere

Lack of possessions

Language barriers

Passport held by someone else

Lack of personal protective equipment

Lack of access to medical care, or strange injuries

Isolation

Money deducted from salary

No keys. Can’t come and go as they please

Malnutrition

Psychological trauma

Sporadic school attendance

Money withheld

Ritual abuse/witchcraft

It added that information from the public is vital in the fight against modern slavery and reports can be made to 101.

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 999 straight away.

You can also report anonymously via The National Modern Slavery Helpline on 08000 121 700, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.