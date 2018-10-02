Crusaders need penalties to beat Wantage

HUNGERFORD Town beat Wantage Town 3-1 on penalties to set up an FA Cup clash with Wealdstone on Saturday afternoon.

After 120 minutes, the game finished 2-2 and spot-kicks were needed to decide the outcome of this second qualifying round replay.

It was the Crusaders who opened the scoring after 25 minutes when Marvel Ekpiteta latched onto a corner from Darren Foxley to find the bottom corner.

Just before the break, referee Dean Hulme pointed to the penalty spot after Hungerford goalscorer, Ekpiteta deemed to have held a Wantage player during a corner.

From the resulting kick, Chris Jackson sent the visitors keeper the wrong way to level up the cup tie.

However, just four minutes into the second-half, Hungerford went back in front as Rose caught onto the end of a Richie Whittingham cross to fire into an empty net.

With 20 minutes remaining, Wantage found an equaliser once more as a Mark Flanagan cross from the left was turned into his own net from full-back Matt Jones.

The game remained 2-2 until the end of extra-time as penalties were required.

Young Crusaders keeper Charlie McCready save one kick in the shoot-out and Wantage missed another while Hungerford scored all three to progress to the next round.

As a result of Hungerford winning, they now face Wealdstone at home on Saturday.

