Fire near Faraday Road safely extinguished

A TENT believed to belong to a homeless person near Faraday Road was found burning this afternoon.

The tent was located behind the Faraday Road football ground, in the corner of a small open area of grass facing the canal.

Thick black smoke could be seen rising from the area, while gas canisters from inside the burning tent were heard exploding.

Two units from Newbury Fire Station were called to the scene shortly before 12.30pm.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze within five minutes.

One homeless person told the NWN she was listening to music in her own tent, unknown that the one next to her was alight.

After feeling a strong heat, she realised the adjacent tent was alight and immediately ran out of her own.

Mike Wilson, crew manager from Newbury fire station who attended the scene, was unable to confirm how the blaze started.