In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, a father shook his baby son to death, a jury has heard. 

In other news, a Newbury woman has been jailed for scamming a charity. 

Also, a woman who was saved from a suicide attempt has launched a new mental health group. 

Meanwhile, we've launched our over 80's parcel fund. 

In the Hungerford edition, a special one-off performance will be held for a woman who suffered a devastating stroke, aged just 37.

In Thatcham, a pub has won permission to play music despite noise concerns. 

And in Hampshire, a widow has had her and her husband’s wedding rings stolen from their car.

We've also got a massive ten pages of sport, five pages of arts and leisure news.

Dont forget, there's our weekly competition to win £25 worth of free fuel too.

All this and more for £1. On sale today.

Teenager taken to hospital following crash in Thatcham

Charity shop boss jailed for £26,000 theft

West Berkshire pub awarded Michelin star

Thatcham ice centre approved

