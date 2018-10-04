Chemistry is building at Thatcham

THATCHAM Town manager Danny Robinson believes his side are starting to gel as a team after several months of re-building his squad.

There were more than a dozen departures at the club in the summer, while several new players moved to Waterside Park for the Southern League Division 1 South season.

Robinson said: “We’re starting to gel. Unfortunately, it was going to be a re-building process and it will take time, but we continue to work hard in training and we’ll get stronger.”

The latest signing is 19-year-old Jack Stanley from Salisbury, who featured for their development team while making a number of first-team appearances.

“He is a youngster who can play as a midfielder or a full-back and he trained with us on Tuesday,” Robinson said.

The manager was speaking after Thatcham’s 2-1 victory over Bristol Manor Farm on Saturday, a win that has moved them just two points off a promotion spot.

Robinson said: “I know we haven’t started as well as we should have, but there are games this season when we should have got something out of them.”

“It’s a strange league – there are some great sides and every game is going to be tough.”

Manor Farm played the majority of the game with 10 men after an early sending-off and, despite going behind, goals from George Jeacock and James Clark gave The Kingfishers all three points.

Robinson said: “The overriding factor was that from our two previous defeats, we wanted to get a point on the board at least, and I’m glad we got all three.”

Thatcham travel to Evesham United on Sunday, a team who have won five of their seven games this season.

“It’ll be extremely difficult, they’re one of the favourites to win this division, they are very well supported and it’s like we’ll going into the lion’s den,” Robinson added.