Ladies made to pay for missed chances

NEWBURY & Thatcham Ladies second team slipped to their second successive defeat in the Trysport 3 Counties Division 1 as they lost 2-1 against Amersham & Chalfont 3rd at Henwick.

Ellie Gilbert found some great positions early on, but Newbury couldn’t convert their chances.

They were made to rue their missed efforts as Amersham took the lead from a short corner.

Gilbert and Amber Whetter continued to cause problems and they levelled soon after.

Jess Brewin found Becci Duley at the top D from a short corner and after a rebound, Kirstin Sullivan found the back of the net from the left side.

Duley was then handed a green card and from then on Amersham increased the intensity before finding the winner three minutes from time.

Oxford 3rd 0-0 Newbury 1st

Newbury first-team maintained their unbeaten start to the Trysport 3 Counties Premier 1 campaign with a goalless draw.

The visitors started well as Charli Pratt and Claire Hands combined down the right.

But player-of-the-match Ella Whiting made numerous saves to keep Newbury level.

Sophie Harrop nearly opened the scoring as she latched onto a Hannah Jones shot but her deflected effort was saved.

Newbury 3rd 4-4 Oxford 5th

Newbury 3rd played out an eight-goal thriller with Oxford in Division 2 of the Trysport 3 Counties league.

Lauren Culley and Juliet Culley both scored twice for Newbury, while Kirsty Stokes picked up the player-of-the-match award.

Newbury were forced to start with 10 players due to injuries, but they dug deep to claim a point.

Newbury raced into a two-goal lead and maintained that advantage until the final stages when Oxford scored twice to level the scores.

Newbury 4th 3-0 Slough 3rd

Freya Carter scored twice for Newbury as they picked up their first win of the season.

Jasmine Kelly, Anna Kieras and Zoe Quarterly were making their debuts, but it was Carter who opened the scoring.

Slough defended in numbers, but with Carter pounced on a rebound to fire Newbury ahead.

Strong defence from Grace Hammond and Amanda Bicknell denied Slough, and Sarah Coleman had little to do in goal.

Carter added her second goal before Lilly Gohara squeezed in the third goal after converting from a penalty corner.

Newbury 5th 0-1 Abingdon Pilgrims

Newbury started well, creating plenty of chances.

With some good defending and goalkeeping from Kris McDonald, the home side denied a young

Abingdon team from three back-to-back short corners.

The game flowed from end to end, but it was but Abingdon who made the breakthrough with the only goal of the game before the break.

Newbury were unfortunate not to equalise in the second half, but they slipped to their second loss of the campaign.