Rail line closing for four days next week

COMMUTERS will be hit by another four days of disruption next week as Network Rail carries out the final phase of work ahead of electrification.

Buses will replace trains between Pewsey and Theale from Monday to Thursday.

In total, the Newbury to Reading route has been closed for 27 days over the summer.

The upgrade work will allow Great Western Railway to run new Electrostar trains and IETs – formerly called Intercity Express Trains – direct between Newbury and the capital.

As well as commissioning the overhead electric lines, Network Rail will complete track renewal, ballast work and general maintenance works.

Each IET will offer up to 24 per cent more seats than the high-speed train it replaces, which will see more than 4,500 extra seats every day between Newbury and London Paddington from early 2019.

The new electric trains will replace older diesel stock operating between Newbury and London Paddington and a wider timetable is set to accompany the increased seat availability.