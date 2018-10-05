Hungerfood Food Festival takes place this Sunday

A CHILLI-eating competition will feature for the first time in the ninth annual Hungerford Food Festival on Sunday.

The festival is a family-friendly community event that celebrates local food producers and artisans, having grown over the years to encompass more than 40 stalls showcasing local beef, lamb and venison, rapeseed oil, apple juice, honey, beer, cider, charcuterie, cheese, chillis, confectionary, cakes with secret ingredients, fudge, flavoured salts and herbal teas.

The foodie fun takes place in the town hall and High Street between 10.30am and 4pm and visitors are advised to arrive hungry as there will be plenty of sizzling street food, including stone-baked pizza, Thai curry, gourmet burgers and sausages and vegetarian specials.

The Naked Grape will be serving local tipples throughout the day and there will be live cooking demonstrations such as how to make pasta, chocolate, escalope of pheasant breast and cocktails to impress.

Organic farmer, owner of The Royal Oak pub, Bishopstone, and chief executive of the Soil Association Helen Browning will also be talking about her new book Pig: Tales from an Organic Farm, which follows nine characterful sows from the week of their farrowing through a very long, hard winter.

She will be answering questions, signing copies of Pig and giving out some Helen Browning Organic Hot Dogs to try.

The annual Hungerford Cook-Off is just for fun, but every year the organisers are delighted by the culinary talent in the community and are confident that entries will impress this year’s judges.

There will also be a pumpkin challenge, apple quiz and the chilli-eating competition.

There will be a children’s craft stall and a Foodbank donation table organised by Hungerford Churches Together.

Visitors can have a go at pressing rape seeds, discover more about bees and honey with Newbury & District Beekeepers and learn how to grow their veg with the Hungerford Allotment Holders’ Association.

Teas and cakes will be provided by Hungerford Scouts and the raffle will be in aid of the Hungerford Environmental Action Team.

A special Hungerford Food Festival cream tea trip on The Rose of Hungerford starts at 2.30pm from Hungerford Wharf.

Tickets can be booked a Fare Wise Travel or by telephoning 01380 721279 (adults £11.50, seniors £10.50 and children £9). If you are wearing a food festival wristband you will be given a £1 refund on the boat on the day.