Murder trial jury hears violence towards baby 'was not a trivial shake'

"WE'RE not talking about a trivial shake."

Those were the words of a forensic pathologist in the trial of Daniel McLaren, the father who caused the death of his four-and-a-half-month-old son, Jack.

Dr Nathaniel Carey told Reading Crown Court: "It caused considerable damage of a widespread nature. A responsible carer would have known it was potentially dangerous - we can all imagine a small baby and how vulnerable they are."

McLaren, aged 29, admits manslaughter but denies murdering Jack.

Earlier, jurors were told how McLaren had been left looking after the child by his fiancée, Krystin Bartholomew, for just an hour when he inflicted the devastating injuries.

McLaren, who was living at Fleetwood Close, Newbury, also denies causing grievous bodily harm with intent to another child on a separate occasion but admits a lesser charge of GBH.

Sally Howes QC, prosecuting, said Ms Batholomew left McLaren at home with Jack on the evening of Friday, June 2, to celebrate her sister's birthday with a family meal.

Just after 7.30pm, emergency services received a call from McLaren to say Jack had "gone all funny... all stiff and then floppy".

Jack would never smile again and died, days later, from devastating head injuries which doctors believe were caused by shaking, the jury of seven women and five men heard.

Dr Carey told jurors that the process that led to Jack's death had already begun when he was first seen by medics. But there was also evidence of an older brain injury, the court heard.

This older injury "could be from an impact or from shaking," he said.

The trial continues.