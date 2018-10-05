A WOMAN from Kintbury who was rescued from a suicide attempt has started a new group for people to talk about their ownmental health.

Emma Mitchell sat on the railway line waiting for a train to end her life after suffering from depression.

But “angels in human form” pulled her off the track and Ms Mitchell now wants to spread the message that it’s okay to not be okay.

Speaking to the Newbury Weekly News, Ms Mitchell said she had been successful in her career, but suffered a breakdown and became depressed.

She said: “I lost everything, my home my family; a lot of friends didn’t understand mental health.

“I isolated myself as well.

“I didn’t help myself.”

Ms Mitchell said that she had decided to take her own life as she had not received much support for her condition.

Climbing a fence to get on to the track, meaning that her mother could not follow her, she said: “I was sat on the train track waiting for a train to hit me and these amazing men heard my mum scream.”

Mike Kenna rushed to the track and pulled Ms Mitchell off “literally as the train was passing,” while Les Martin ran down the line to warn the approaching train.

Ms Mitchell said that she was angry at the time of the aborted attempt, but was now thankful to be alive “because suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem”.

“I realised I’m happy to be alive,” she said.

“Both these men I have to thank. They’re just angels in human form in my view.

“I’m so grateful for them.

“I want to turn that experience into a positive experience helping others.”

Ms Mitchell has created Mental Health Mates Newbury as “a safe place to walk and talk without fear of judgement”.

She said the aim was “to get people together and out of the house and know that you are not alone and it’s okay to not be okay and to talk about that”.

The first event will be held by the bandstand in Newbury’s Victoria Park at 11am on Sunday and is open to anyone with or affected by mental health issues.