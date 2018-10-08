Bucklebury teenager in the driving seat

A TEENAGER from Upper Bucklebury has competed in the final of a national driving competition – despite being at least two years away from obtaining her licence.

Amber Morrison took part in the Young Driver Challenge 2018 held at Moreton-in-Marsh, Gloucestershire, on Saturday, September 22.

The 15-year-old, who attends The Downs School, Compton, won her place at the final after being judged during a lesson at the scheme’s Newbury venue.

Amber had to show the judges her skills behind the wheel – being marked on general control, judgement and positioning, as well as manoeuvres including parallel parking, emergency stops and steering.

She received a medal and a Young Driver voucher for finishing in the top 20 out of 40 finalists, all aged between 10 and 17.

Organised by Young Driver, the country’s largest provider of pre-17 driving tuition, the scheme has delivered more than 550,000 lessons with fully-qualified instructors in dual- controlled Vauxhall Corsas at 60 venues across the UK.

The emphasis is on encouraging youngsters to be safer drivers by helping them master the skills off-road and at a younger age.

Amber, who qualified for the final after attending Young Driver events at Newbury Racecourse and Newbury Showground, said: “It was a really fun day.

“I enjoyed getting to spend so long behind the wheel and showing the instructors everything I’ve learnt. They definitely put us to the test.

“I feel proud of myself for being in the top 20 in my age group across the whole country.

“I feel like all this experience is going to be really helpful when it comes to getting on the road for real.

“I’ll already have a good idea of how to physically drive the car and will be able to focus more on what’s going on around me.

“Taking part in the Young Driver Challenge has really boosted my confidence in lots of ways.”

Young Driver head of marketing Laura White said: “Congratulations to Amber.

“She’s done brilliantly to make the final and should feel very proud of herself.

“Every year we’re stunned at the quality of drivers we have entering the Young Driver Challenge.

“They all take the responsibility of being behind the wheel very seriously and have obviously been paying attention to every word their instructor tells them.”