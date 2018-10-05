CCTV released in connection with theft in Newbury

Thames Valley Police has released a CCTV image of a man who may have vital information in connection with a theft in Newbury.

The theft occurred at around 1.50am on Sunday, September 30 close to Newbury racecourse.

A red motorcycle belonging to a 25-year-old man was stolen from an underground car park on Kingman Way.

Two men were seen pushing the motorcycle away and it has since been recovered by police.

Investigating officer, PC Kate Lathe, said: “I am keen to speak to the man in this CCTV image, as he may have information which is vital to our investigation.

“Anyone who recognises this man, or has information about the incident, should contact Thames Valley Police on the non-emergency telephone number, 101, quoting reference 43180298383.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”