Police officer guilty of gross misconduct over 'use of force'

Incident involved use of incapacitant, Captor spray, tribunal hears

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

Police-sign

A Thames Valley Police officer has been given a written warning for gross misconduct involving inappropriate use of the incapacitant Captor spray.

Sergeant John Chen, based in Reading local policing area, was sanctioned with a written warning on Friday, October 5, following a three day public misconduct hearing at Thames Valley Police headquarters in Oxford Road, Kidlington.

The hearing was chaired by a legally qualified chairwoman, Nicola Talbot Hadley.

The hearing was in connection with an incident in Tilehurst on July 17, when a man was being restrained by officers.

While trying to restrain the man, Sgt Chen sprayed the man with Captor spray in view of members of the public.

The panel found that Sgt Chen breached Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Use of Force, which amounted to gross misconduct.

No further details have been released so far.

