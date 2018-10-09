Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Heron under the trees

Heron under the trees

This heron was photographed under the trees, on the River Lambourn in Shaw, by David Evans

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Police officer guilty of gross misconduct over 'use of force'

Police officer guilty of gross misconduct over 'use of force'

Alternative Jack of Newbury art placed in Northbrook Street

Alternative Jack of Newbury art placed in Northbrook Street

Rail line closing for four days next week

Rail line closing for four days next week

Empty Bayer office application approved

District council approves Strawberry Hill flats

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33