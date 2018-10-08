"Prolific" thief jailed following spate of burglaries

A PROLIFIC thief has been jailed following a spate of burglaries across the Thames Valley.

James McDonagh, aged 36, of no fixed abode, stole cash, jewellery and watches across Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire in February and March this year.

During one burglary in Pangbourne McDonagh assaulted the occupant, pushing her to the floor as he fled the scene.

He also stole from people in Kintbury, Tilehurst, Twyford, Cholsey and Little Chalfont.

But the law caught up with McDonagh and he pleaded guilty to seven counts of dwelling burglary at Reading Crown Court on Monday, October 10.

He was sentenced to a total of three and a half years’ imprisonment on Friday October 5.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Jay Ellams said: “Burglary has a significant impact on communities and unfortunately it only takes a small number of criminals to carry out spates of burglaries.

“McDonagh was initially identified by forensics, having left his DNA at the scene of four burglaries across the Thames Valley. He was also captured on CCTV at train stations near to the burglaries.

“McDonagh was very uncooperative during our investigation; he was already in prison for a number of burglaries he carried out in Surrey, but when I attended prison to question him about the offences in the Thames Valley he refused to see me.

“I am glad that a prolific burglar has now been sentenced for his crimes, following a thorough investigation by officers on the Investigation Hub.”