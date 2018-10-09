'Up for it' Kingsclere aims to be top village

KINGSCLERE has just missed out on claiming the title of Village of the Year.

However, the picturesque Hampshire village did win one category and came second in another.

This year was the first time in nearly two decades that Kingsclere entered the Fullers Hampshire and Isle of Wight Village of the Year contest.

While missing out on the top prize, it finished runner-up in the Best Small Village category and came first in the Excellence in Localism category.

Kingsclere Parish Council chairman John Sawyer said: “They were very impressed with the Neighbourhood Plan and the community library and how the village was very consultative.”

The top prize of overall Village of the Year was won by Chandler’s Ford, near Eastleigh, Hampshire.

Mr Sawyer said: “They have 24,000 people living in the parish and we have 3,000.

“I have to say that is was so inspiring so go somewhere like that and talk to them and get some ideas and see how they did it.

“This reflects how lively and up for it Kingsclere is.

“Lots of volunteers in the village and lots of people doing things.

“As its the first time we have entered in living memory of the council, it gives us an idea of what we need to do to win.

“This year we were getting a feel for it.

“We are thinking of entering it next year.”

The village was presented with two certificates and a cheque for £100.