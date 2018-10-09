Jail for Thatcham man who defied court orders

A PETTY criminal who consistently ignored court orders has been sent to prison.

At a previous court hearing, Joshua Keiran Eaton, whose convictions include threatening behaviour and brawling in McDonald’s restaurant in Newbury town centre, was told to observe a nightly curfew and to carry out rehabilitation activities as instructed by the probation department.

In fact, he did neither – and broke the curfew conditions every night.

Meanwhile, he also carried on offending and last Thursday, the 21-year-old, who lives at Beancroft Road, Thatcham, admitted another round of charges.

Mr Eaton pleaded guilty to two counts of shoplifting at Sainsbury’s in Thatcham, on August 24 and August 26, as well as the breaches of the community order.

A probation officer told the court he had been caught fighting at Newbury Racecourse and added: “He has demonstrated, by his continuing behaviour, an unwillingness to comply with the probation service and a lack of motivation to change.”

Mike Davis, defending, said: “The thefts were low level. His benefits had been stopped and he was desperate. He accepts there were numerous breaches of the curfew. In fact, he says he was going out every night.”

Mr Davis added that Mr Eaton had a problem with drink and drugs, which led to antisocial behaviour.

He went on: “He has many friends who call at his address, wanting him to join in taking drugs or booze.

“He would rather they weren’t there, but he is unable or unwilling to say no.”

Mr Davis also warned the court: “His view is that he won’t engage with the probation service.”

District judge Sophie Toms retorted: “I can see that.”

Meanwhile, police told the court they were applying for a closure order on Mr Eaton’s home, preventing him or his friends from attending the address.

District judge Toms told Mr Eaton: “These are wilful and persistent breaches of a community order which was put in place to bring about change in you.

“Therefore, the only option available to me is an immediate custodial sentence.”

Mr Eaton was jailed for a total of 16 weeks, half of which he will spend behind bars and the other half on licence in the community.

In addition, he was required to pay a statutory victim services surcharge of £115.