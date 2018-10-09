Van and bicycles stolen during five-day crime spree in Newbury

A FORD Transit van, three bicycles and several other valuables were stolen during a five-day crime spree in Newbury last week.

In total, police are appealing for witnesses to eight seperate incidents.

Between 10pm on October 4 and 7.20am on October 5, offender(s) stole a Ford Transit van containing a Honda lawnmower in Newport Road, Newbury.

If anyone has information about this incident, contact the 24-hour Police Enquiry Centre on 101 using the reference number 43180303894.

In another incident, between 4.30pm on October 5 and 8.20am on October 6, offender(s) broke into a silver Renault Megane stealing various CDs in Ireland Drive, Newbury.

Call 101 using reference 43180305176 if you have information.

Between 6pm on October 5 and noon on October 6, offender(s) broke into a silver Toyota Corolla stealing a satnav and sunglasses in Derby Road, Newbury.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 43180305650.

In another incident which occured between 10pm on October 4 and 8.30am on October 5, offender(s) broke into a black Peugeot 207, stealing a camera in Well Meadow, Newbury.

Contact 101 quoting 43180303995 if you have information.

In another incident between 10am and 10.25am on October 5, offender(s) stole a bicycle in Park Way, Newbury.

If you have information, call 101 quoting 43180304694.

Between 4am and 11.30pm on October 7, offender(s) stole a Carrera Vengeance bicycle by breaking the lock in Racecourse Road, Newbury.

Call 101 using the reference number 43180306280.

Between noon and 1.25pm on October 7, offender(s) stole a purse from a silver Mini Cooper in Cheap Street, Newbury.

Again, contact 101 quoting 43180306491 if you have any information.

Finally, between 5pm on October 8 and 8.30am on October 9, offender(s) stole a black Carrera bicycle with green and yellow detailing in Kingman Way, Newbury.

Call 101 if you know more (Ref 43180308058).