Van and bicycles stolen during five-day crime spree in Newbury
Tue, 09 Oct 2018
A FORD Transit van, three bicycles and several other valuables were stolen during a five-day crime spree in Newbury last week.
In total, police are appealing for witnesses to eight seperate incidents.
Between 10pm on October 4 and 7.20am on October 5, offender(s) stole a Ford Transit van containing a Honda lawnmower in Newport Road, Newbury.
If anyone has information about this incident, contact the 24-hour Police Enquiry Centre on 101 using the reference number 43180303894.
In another incident, between 4.30pm on October 5 and 8.20am on October 6, offender(s) broke into a silver Renault Megane stealing various CDs in Ireland Drive, Newbury.
Call 101 using reference 43180305176 if you have information.
Between 6pm on October 5 and noon on October 6, offender(s) broke into a silver Toyota Corolla stealing a satnav and sunglasses in Derby Road, Newbury.
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 43180305650.
In another incident which occured between 10pm on October 4 and 8.30am on October 5, offender(s) broke into a black Peugeot 207, stealing a camera in Well Meadow, Newbury.
Contact 101 quoting 43180303995 if you have information.
In another incident between 10am and 10.25am on October 5, offender(s) stole a bicycle in Park Way, Newbury.
If you have information, call 101 quoting 43180304694.
Between 4am and 11.30pm on October 7, offender(s) stole a Carrera Vengeance bicycle by breaking the lock in Racecourse Road, Newbury.
Call 101 using the reference number 43180306280.
Between noon and 1.25pm on October 7, offender(s) stole a purse from a silver Mini Cooper in Cheap Street, Newbury.
Again, contact 101 quoting 43180306491 if you have any information.
Finally, between 5pm on October 8 and 8.30am on October 9, offender(s) stole a black Carrera bicycle with green and yellow detailing in Kingman Way, Newbury.
Call 101 if you know more (Ref 43180308058).
I have no name
09/10/2018 - 16:04
Not condoning any crimes, but when will people learn not to leave valuable stuff in their cars!!? A purse, glasses, satnav, camera.. Not saying the victims deserved it, but come on!
