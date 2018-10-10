Long delays on A34 following multi-vehicle collision

Non League Day: See who your team are playing this weekend
ONE lane on the southbound cariageway of the A34 is closed at East Ilsley due to a multi-vehicle accident.
It is believed it involves a lorry and a number of cars.
Some people are reporting delays of up to 50 minutes and motorists are being advised to avoid the area where possible.
It is not yet clear the nature of the injuries, but emergency services are on the scene.
