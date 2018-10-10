Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Long delays on A34 following multi-vehicle collision

Emergency services on the scene

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

M4-Traffic

ONE lane on the southbound cariageway of the A34 is closed at East Ilsley due to a multi-vehicle accident.

It is believed it involves a lorry and a number of cars.

Some people are reporting delays of up to 50 minutes and motorists are being advised to avoid the area where possible.

It is not yet clear the nature of the injuries, but emergency services are on the scene.

