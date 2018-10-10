Non League Day: See who your team are playing this weekend

AN annual event returns to the football calendar this weekend as Non League Day 2018 takes place on Saturday.

Set up by James Doe as a social media experiment in 2010, the event is backed by many including Premier League and Football League clubs.

The day is normally scheduled to take place during an international break, giving fans the opportunity of watching non-league football.

It provides clubs with a chance to promote everything about their club; from the performance on the pitch, to the volunteers that work tirelessly every week.

Like many places across the country, West Berkshire is home to a number of football clubs with some of these playing at home on October 13.

Martin Glenn, Chief Executive of the FA said: "Non-League Day has become a really important part of the football calendar, it celebrates what is great about English football.

"I applaud all those involved in promoting Non-League Day. The fact that its momentum grows every year is down to their hard work alongside those who work tirelessly across more than 600 leagues around the country week in, week out."

For more information on Non League Day, visit their website: http://www.nonleagueday.co.uk/

Games in your area

Hungerford Town v Dulwich Hamlet

- A National League South clash between the two teams at Bulpit Lane. Kicking off at 3pm, the two teams sit near the bottom of the league table.

Address: Bulpit Lane, Hungerford, RG17 0AY

Thatcham Town v Cirencester Town

- This is an FA Trophy preliminary round taking place at Waterside Park. The game kicks off at 3pm and Thatcham won the FA Vase at Wembley Stadium last year on Non-League finals day.

Address: Waterside Park, Thatcham, RG19 4PA

Tadley Calleva v Portland United

- Wessex Premier Division rivals meet at Barlows Park on Saturday in the Sydenhams League Cup. Kicking off at 3pm, the two teams played out a 1-1 draw in the league last weekend.

Address: Silchester Rd, Tadley RG26 3PX

Kintbury Rangers v Royal Wootton Bassett Dev

- The two sides meet in the Corsham Print Wiltshire League and Kintbury are in form - losing just one of their eight games this season. The game kicks off at 3pm.

Address: Inkpen Rd, Kintbury, RG17 9UA

Burghfield v Mortimer

- The local rivals meet in the Thames Valley Premier League. Kicking off at 2pm, Burghfield are currently 12th in the league while Mortimer are top.

Address: Recreation Road, Reading, RG7 3EN

Newbury v Woodcote Stoke Row

- Newbury host Woodcote in the Berkshire Trophy Centre Senior Cup at Brimpton. Kicking off at 2pm, Newbury have won all six of the games this season.

Address: Brimpton Recreation Ground, Reading, RG7 4ST

Lambourn Sports v East Hendred

- These two teams meet in Division 1 of the North Berks League with kick off being at 2pm. Lambourn have won two, drawn one and lost one of their four games this season.

Address: Bockhampton Rd, Lambourn, RG17 8PS

Letcombe v Lambourn Sports Res

- Letcombe and Lambourn reserves meet in Division 3 of the North Berks League this weekend. Kicking off at 2pm, neither side have lost any of their opening four games this season.

Address: Bassett Road, Letcombe Regis, OX12 9JU

To find the nearest non-league game to you this weekend, CLICK HERE