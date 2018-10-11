Michaelmas Fair back in town next week

THE Michaelmas Fair returns to Newbury next week.

The fair will roll up Goldwell Park on Wednesday and will be opened by mayor Margo Payne on crazy price night.

The fair, hosted by the Showman’s Guild of Great Britain, will run until Saturday, October 20, and include a fireworks display at 9.30pm on Friday.

It will be open from 4pm until 11pm on weekdays and from 1pm until 10pm on Saturday.

The fair dates back to the 17th century when farm workers turned up to seek employment, but is now held as a funfair.