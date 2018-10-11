Robinson praises 'favourite' performance

DANNY Robinson said that Sunday’s win away to Evesham United was one of his favourite performances since he took over at Thatcham Town.

The Kingfishers recorded their second successive win in the Southern League Division 1 South with a 2-1 victory at Jubilee Stadium.

The three points took the West Berkshire club up to eight place in the league, just one point off a play-off position.

And Robinson admitted: “It was a very good win. Evesham are tipped to do very well this year, but I felt that we controlled the game for good long periods.

“I was a little bit disappointed with their goal because it came against the run of play before half-time.

“However, in the second-half we were very good and we got what we deserved.”

Thatcham fell behind on the stroke of half-time, but goals from Lewis Gabbidon and James Clark secured the points.

Despite trailing at the break, Robinson was pleased with his side’s performance and told them to keep doing the same.

“I told them to keep playing the way we were,” he said. “We didn’t really do anything wrong, we created chances and I think their goalkeeper was far busier than Chris [Rackley].”

“I knew that if we played like that in the second-half, then we would win the game.”

Town’s victory was their fourth of the season and Robinson said: “I can’t fault any other player and on record – it’s probably been one of my favourite performances since I have been at Thatcham.”

After a tough start to the new season, The Kingfishers have bounced back and Robinson wants the momentum to continue.

“It’s amazing what 10 days in football does,” he said. “It takes a bit of time to adjust to this league, and I think we are finally starting to do that and hopefully we can continue to push up the table.”

New players are doing well

Jordy Ngathe made his debut for Thatcham at Evesham and the manager was pleased with his performance.

He said: “Jordy is a big, strong and quick footballer and we’re absolutely thrilled to have got that signature done.

“I have seen him play for Banbury and when he became, we had to move heaven and earth to go and get him and I know there will be more to come from him.

”Robinson also praised Gabbidon and George Jeacock, who have also handled themselves well since making the move to Waterside Park.

Robinson said: “Lewis has settled in now and he took his goal against Evesham really well and George has also enjoyed his start to life at Thatcham.

“It’s starting to take shape and all we have to do now is work hard, and you never know what might happen.”

Wembley again?

The Kingfishers turn their attention to the FA Trophy on Saturday as they welcome Cirencester Town to Waterside Park.

The final of the FA Trophy is part of Non-League finals day which takes place at Wembley Stadium – something Robinson and the club know all about following their FA Vase triumph last season.

Robinson said: “The Trophy is a fantastic competition, but there are a lot of bigger teams in it.

“You can only dream of getting to Wembley two years in a row, but that’s what these competitions are all about.”