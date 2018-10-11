Sharps Autos celebrates 25 years

INDEPENDENT car garage Sharps Autos celebrated 25 years last weekend.

The Newbury garage opened its doors on September 28, 1993, with an ambition to deliver a quality garage service that would rival main dealers.

The company, which is based on Bone Lane, underwent an expansion in 2005 when it moved into a second adjoining workshop, enabling the business to grow into an eight-bay workshop.

The company has a successful track record in training apprentices, most of whom go on to secure a permanent role at the company after three years of training.

Peter Sharp, the garage’s owner, said: “We are extremely busy now. When we first started out, I just had one technician for a few of years.

“We gradually expanded into five technicians and three apprentices, a service manager, receptionist and a book keeper.

“We try very hard to get the best team that I can and the best technicians.”

The garage has thrived on maintaining clients’ trust over the years, which means ‘regulars' know where to return to.

Mr Sharp said: “The main thing for us is that we get people coming in and passing us on by word of mouth to their families.

“The most important thing to me is to build the trust of the customer and do what’s best for them, so they come back time and time again.”

In an era where technology is playing an ever-important role in car manufacturing, Mr Sharp said he was committed to meeting the challenges posed by more modern vehicles in a bid to deliver an all-round service.

“The industry is changing so quickly – with hybrid and electric cars and with all the new technology that is now in cars,” he said.

“We’ve had to invest in this new technology and all the equipment for all the different makes, which is very expensive, but it’s important for us to carry out repairs for all different makes.”