Charity boxing event to fight against cancer

LOCAL businesses are being asked to enter the ring for a knock-out charity event.

West Berks White Collar Boxing (WBWCB) has sold 550 tickets for its third event ‘Evolution’ on Saturday, October 13 at Northcroft Leisure Centre.

32 white-collar boxers’ step into the ring this weekend with common goals; to win and raise as much money as they can for dialysis and cancer care charity The Rosemary Appeal.

With a 16-fight line up, the evening promises to be a knockout.

But with six of the fights unsponsored, WBWCB is seeking the support of local businesses; wanting to have all fights sponsored to increase its total donation for The Rosemary Appeal.

Co-founder of WBWCB Gary Amor said: “This month’s fight card is our biggest to date. We have been massively impressed by the dedication and hard graft of all the boxers, and also overwhelmed by the support of the local community, friends, family and sponsors.”

Mr Amor and Darren Charlton set up the group in January 2017 and it has raised more than £15,000 for charity since.

Over the last two years it has trained more than 60 local men and women by providing a fitness-based boxing regime.

Mr Charlton said: “We give those who sign up an opportunity to really feel like a professional boxer on fight night.

"We aim to increase levels of fitness, encourage discipline and motivation. All of this is underpinned by team work and we create a strong fighting family. Our motto is ‘challenge yourself to be better.”

As the event is a sell-out, the group said that there will not be any tickets available to purchase on the door.

However, if you are interested in supporting the event by sponsoring a fight, offering a prize for the raffle, helping out on fight night or would like to donate, email westberkswhitecollar@gmail.com