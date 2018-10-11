Serious collision closes M4 eastbound between Hungerford and Chievelely

A SERIOUS collision has closed the M4 eastbound between Hungerford and Chieveley.

A spokesman for the South Central Ambulance Service, David Gallagher, said: "We are at the scene of a serious collision on the M4 between a lorry and a minibus.

"The road is currently closed between J14 and J13 and likely to be closed for some time."

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area and to take an alternative route where possible.

Three air ambulances have been sent to the scene, as well as six ambulances and two Hazardous Area Response teams and two rapid response vehicles have been sent to the scene.

**ROAD CLOSURE**



Officers have closed part of the M4 in Berkshire following a serious collision.



The eastbound carriageway between Junction 14 at Hungerford and 13 at Chieveley is likely to remain closed for several hours.



Please avoid the area and take alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/8I6AzCExmG — TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) October 11, 2018

14:12pm - Update

TVP Roads Policing have updated that the Westbound carriageway is due to be re-opened shortly, but Eastbound will remain closed.

Update 3.22pm

South Central Ambulance Service has said: “We received multiple emergency 999 calls just after 12.15 this afternoon reporting a serious collision between a lorry and a minibus on the M4 eastbound between junctions 14 and 15.

We sent three air ambulances (Thames Valley, Hampshire & Isle of Wight, Great Western) to the scene, along with the Hampshire & Isle of Wight critical care car, six ambulances, a bronze ambulance officer in a rapid response vehicle and a silver officer/incident commander in a rapid response vehicle.

"Three people in the minibus had sustained life-threatening injuries; one was flown to the major trauma centre at the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford, one went by road to the major trauma centre at the John Radcliffe Hospital, and the third was flown to the major trauma centre at Bristol Southmead Hospital.

"Three further people in the minibus had sustained less serious injuries, two of whom were taken by road to the Great Western Hospital, Swindon, and the third to the Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading.”