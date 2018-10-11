Duncan punches his way to points victory

AARON Duncan scored a unanimous victory over Hoddeson’s Daniel Smyth at the Senior Development Championships at Berinsfield on Sunday.

The 18-year-old from Thames Valley ABC weighed in at 56kg as a supporting belt to the finals.

Smyth was a very tall and lean opponent to be fighting at that weight and Duncan used all his boxing knowledge and skills to draw in his opponent and work inside to the body.

This highlighted his hand speed and his ability to catch his opponent off guard.

Smyth grew increasingly frustrated, while Duncan stayed composed and continued to dictate the fight at his pace to earn his unanimous decision from all five judges.

Thames Valley ABC’s Tom Soanes boxed at the 64kg under-10 bouts championships against Jay Clarke of Whitley ABC on Saturday.

Soanes boxed extremely well against a taller opponent, rolling under his opponent’s shots while landing some great body shots and a great left-handed corkscrew in the second round.

However, Clarke used his range of the jab to good effect which gave the judges a tight and difficult decision.

The judges’ scorecard had a 3-2 split in favour of Clarke, even though Soanes’ coaches felt that he landed the cleaner punches throughout the three rounds.

Head coach Paul Cooke said: “I would especially like to congratulate Tom Soanes on an outstanding performance.

“It was the best belt of the day and one that the spectators also thought Tom should have had in his favour.”

Also on the Saturday, Aaron Duncan’s brother, 12-year-old Ashton, weighing in at 42 kilos, boxed John Henry Keet from Leigh Park as a supporting belt in the 42kg category.



Duncan came out of the blocks quickly, using his height and reach to win the round.

Yet Keet started the second and third round with a lot more pressure, forcing Duncan to take up more of a defensive fight.

The fight ended with a split decision in favour of Keet.

All coaches from Thames Valley ABC would like to congratulate all those who fought at the weekend.

Due to the recent increase in demands for boxing at Thames Valley ABC, they have now created a waiting list for newcomers.

Anyone interested in starting training at the club should phone or text Paul Cooke on 07904 030962.