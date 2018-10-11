Three people sustain life-threatening injuries in M4 minibus crash

THREE people have been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a serious crash on the M4 involving a minibus and a lorry.

The eastbound carriageway between junctions 14 for Hungerford and 13 for Chieveley is still closed.

A spokesman for the South Central Ambulance Service said: “We received multiple emergency 999 calls just after 12.15 this afternoon reporting a serious collision between a lorry and a minibus on the M4 eastbound between junctions 14 and 13.

"We sent three air ambulances (Thames Valley, Hampshire & Isle of Wight, Great Western) to the scene, along with the Hampshire & Isle of Wight critical care car, six ambulances, a bronze ambulance officer in a rapid response vehicle and a silver officer/incident commander in a rapid response vehicle.

"Three people in the minibus had sustained life-threatening injuries; one was flown to the major trauma centre at the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford, one went by road to the major trauma centre at the John Radcliffe Hospital, and the third was flown to the major trauma centre at Bristol Southmead Hospital.

"Three further people in the minibus had sustained less serious injuries, two of whom were taken by road to the Great Western Hospital, Swindon, and the third to the Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading.”

M4 closed due to worst accident I’ve ever seen in many years of driving. Avoid area and if you’re caught in the tail back be patient....I promise you don’t want to get past it until emergency services are finished. — James Lloyd (@sandlstock) October 11, 2018

(Picture credit @susuvolimited)

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: "At around 12.20pm today (11/10) there was a collision between a heavy goods vehicle and a minibus.

"The road is currently closed eastbound between junction 14 at Hungerford and junction 13 at Chieveley.

"The closure on the eastbound carriageway is likely to remain in place for several hours.

"There is currently severe congestion both ways. The westbound carriageway was temporarily closed to allow the air ambulance access to the scene and has since re-opened.

"The eastbound carriageway is likely to be closed for a significant amount of time and officers are working to turn affected motorists around.

"Please remain in your vehicles if you are stuck in the traffic as emergency services require access to the M4."