Greenham man jailed for stealing vehicles

A Greenham man has been jailed following a series of burglaries and car thefts in Newbury.

Damion Hall, aged 35, of The Nightingales, burgled four properties in Newbury, stealing various items along with three cars in May this year.

All vehicles were recovered by police.

Hall was charged with four counts of burglary and three counts of theft of a motor vehicle on Monday, May 21 this year.

He was jailed for five years and three months at Reading Crown Court after pleading guilty to all charges on Wednesday, October 10.

Investigating Officer, detective constable Martin Turner, of the Investigation Hub at Newbury police station, said: “Hall committed a substantial amount of burglary offences between 8 May and 20 May this year that impacted widely on the general community.

“Thames Valley Police worked hard with the CPS, victims and witnesses to bring this offender to justice.

“We take reports of burglary extremely seriously and will always conduct a thorough investigation.”