First vegan market coming to Newbury

NEWBURY will host its first vegan market this weekend.

Organised by Vegan Fairs, the free event in the Market Place, from 10am until 4pm on Sunday, will be a celebration of all things plant-based.

Guests can expect a wide range of stalls, including hot vegan food-to-go, as well as ethical clothing brands, cosmetics, arts and crafts and much more.

Veganism is a lifestyle that avoids all animal foods such as meat, dairy, eggs and even honey. Animal-derived products like leather are also forbidden, as is any product that has been tested on an animal.

A wide selection of both local and national vegan brands will be available, including hot dogs from vegan sausage company Vausages, plant-based brownies from Dark Matters and vegan-friendly pies from Mr Nice Pie.

Vegan Fairs representative Daisy Botha said: “I’m so excited to bring Newbury its first vegan fair and I’m delighted at the positive response it’s already had.”

Many restaurants and cafés in the town provide vegan alternatives on their menus and the town now has its only vegan eatery – Nourish Café in the yoga wellbeing centre at The Old Courthouse in the Market Place.

Ms Botha also urged non-vegans who are perhaps curious to see for themselves the wide selection of plant-based food alternatives available to go along.