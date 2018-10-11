Dolan: It's all down to team spirit

TADLEY Calleva manager Danny Dolan was once again full of praise for his side after they drew 1-1 away at Portland United in the Sydenhams Wessex League Premier Division.

Tadley were without several of their regular players, including Shaun Dallimore and Sam Hamilton.

But they battled to a fine draw and Dolan said: “I am absolutely delighted yet again.

“We had eight players missing and I called upon Freddie Gee on Friday night as I had lost my goalkeeper [Sean O’Brien].

“We went there and did a fantastic job – I am delighted with another point on the board and away from home.”

Tadley took the lead through Paul Coventry with just 25 minutes of the game remaining.

However, they were pegged back 12 minutes from time to eventually share the spoils.

The result keeps Dolan’s side in fourth place with 15 points from their opening eight league games.

He said: “It was nice to reach this stage of the season with only one defeat on the board – something we could have only dreamed of.

“I understand there is a long way to go, but we have started excellently and it’s down to team spirit.

“We go into each game as it comes and we want to enjoy every game – I think we’re doing more than anyone could wish for at the club.”

This weekend, Tadley face Portland again – this time at home in the League Cup – and with a strong squad to choose from, the Tadley boss feels his side can progress through.

He said: “I am fully confident that we can get the result because I have a full side to choose from, other than Conor Thorne, who is injured.

“We’ll make a few changes to the side, but hopefully we can get into the next round,” he said.

After the cup tie with Portland, Tadley face a trip to Bournemouth in the league before a home game against Stockbridge in the North Hants Cup.