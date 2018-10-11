Herring pleased with fighting Crusaders

HUNGERFORD Town player/ manager Ian Herring says there is plenty to work on after his side were eliminated from the FA Cup.

The Crusaders fell to a 2-1 home defeat on Saturday in the third qualifying round tie against Wealdstone, but despite being knocked out of the cup, Herring was content with the performance.

“The result was very disappointing,” he said. “But the performance was better and it gives us something to work on.

“On the balance of play, it was a fair result, although there wasn’t much in the game, but I feel our lads worked their socks off and the performance on a whole was OK.”

The visitors took a 2-0 lead at Bulpit Lane, but a goal from new striker Danilo Orsi-Dadomo reduced the deficit.

“It was nice for Danilo to get his first goal, but unfortunately we can’t go two goals behind and look to get something out of the games,” said Herring.

The striker spent time with East Thurrock United before moving to the US to represent Eastern Florida State College.

Herring said: “We have liked what we have seen in training and he certainly knows where the net is and he proved that.

“The longer he is with us, the better he will get and it’s nice to have another player who can score.”

Hungerford also gave goalkeeper Michael Luyambula his debut as the 19-year-old joined on loan from Birmingham City.

“Michael did very well and it was difficult for him as it was his first game, but I thought he applied himself very well and he’s a credit to Birmingham,” Herring said.

On Saturday (3pm), The Crusaders entertain Dulwich Hamlet, who are only three places above Town, and Herring is targeting a strong performance and a win.

He said: “We’re at home, so hopefully we can make it hard for them.

“The league is very tight, we can’t get carried away with our position because a couple of wins could see you jump up a few places.

“We’ll take one game at a time so we can work hard to try and get three points.”