Two people killed in M4 collision

TWO people have been killed following a collision between a lorry and minibus on the M4 this afternoon.

The two people died at the scene of the crash on the eastbound carriageway between Hungerford and Cheiveley.

Three other passengers in the minibus including the driver have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Three further passengers received less serious injuries and also attended hospital.

The driver of the HGV was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Three air ambulances were sent to the crash, which occurred around 12.15pm.

One person was flown to the major trauma centre at the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford and another flown to the major trauma centre at Bristol Southmead Hospital.

Another was taken to the major trauma centre at the John Radcliffe Hospital by ambulance.

Thames Valley Police has said that the M4 eastbound between junction 14 at Hungerford and junction 13 at Chieveley is currently closed.

The road closure is likely to remain in place for several hours and drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

Diversions are in place but the surrounding roads remain busy.

The westbound carriageway is now open and traffic is moving.

Anyone who may have seen what happened or who has dash-cam footage is asked to contact police.

If you have any information, call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting reference number URN 545 (11/10).