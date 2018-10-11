School staff killed in M4 crash

TWO members of staff from Priors Court School in Hermitage were killed in today's crash on the M4.

The school for autistic people aged between 5-25 said in a statement: "On Thursday 11 October, at around 13.40 Prior’s Court received a call from Thames Valley Police informing us that one of our minibuses had been involved in a serious road traffic collision with a heavy goods vehicle on the M4, between J14 at Hungerford and Junction 13 at Chieveley.

"We can confirm that at the time of the collision, there were three young adults from Prior’s Court in the minibus, as well as five Prior’s Court employees.

"Two members of staff involved sadly died at the scene. Three further staff members who were passengers in the minibus, including the driver, have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"The three young adults present received less serious injuries, and also attended hospital for assessment and treatment.

"The driver of the HGV was taken to hospital with minor injuries."

Mike Robinson, Chief Executive at Prior’s Court said; “I speak on behalf of us all at Prior’s Court when I say we are devastated about the road traffic collision which happened today. I send my deepest condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the two people who lost their lives.

“At this time, there are three further staff members receiving treatment and my thoughts are very much with them and their families.

"In such tragic circumstances, we are grateful that all the young people involved are safe and without serious injuries, and we will be doing everything we can to safeguard their wellbeing at hospital and upon their return.”

"The collision occurred on the way back to Prior’s Court, after the three young adults –who all have severe autism – were being supported to attend a regular work placement session.

"Specialist Police Family Liaison Officers are helping those affected by this terrible and tragic incident."

Officers from the Joint Operations Serious Collision Investigation Unit have started an investigation to try and determine the cause of the incident. Anyone who may have seen what happened or who has dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to contact police.

If you have any information, please call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting reference number URN 545 (11/10) or by using their online form.