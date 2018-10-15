Hog & Hedge enjoy high street welcome

THERE’s a new place to grab a bite to eat and drink in Northbrook Street.

The Hog & Hedge café opened its doors last Tuesday, serving specialty coffee and fresh homemade food.

It is the company’s first branch on a UK high street.

Hog & Hedge’s only other café is located at the Whiddon Down Services along the A30 in Devon and, according to co-owner Rupert Burnell Nugent, Newbury “ticked all the boxes” when he and his business partner James Pollock were deciding on a second location.

The family-friendly eatery offers an alternative to the familiar high street brands and fast food outlets by serving freshly- prepared food and handcrafted coffee, all made on site every day.

At lunch time, customers can choose from a selection of traditional favourites, such as toasties, jacket potatoes and sandwiches, as well as a selection of hearty one-pots and soups.

A traditional breakfast, including local sausages and free-range eggs, is served every morning with lighter options such as freshly-baked pastries or poached eggs on toast.

The café has extensive seating upstairs, as well as USB charging points and sockets for phones and laptops, free wi-fi and free newspapers.

There is also a children’s play area, as well as bottle warming and baby food facilities.

Hog & Hedge manager Danielle Slabbert said: “We are delighted with the response we have had since opening.

“We are so grateful for all the messages of support and goodwill we have received.

“We couldn’t have wished for a more supportive reception.”