Hog & Hedge enjoy high street welcome

Mon, 15 Oct 2018
THERE’s a new place to grab a bite to eat and drink in Northbrook Street.
The Hog & Hedge café opened its doors last Tuesday, serving specialty coffee and fresh homemade food.
It is the company’s first branch on a UK high street.
Hog & Hedge’s only other café is located at the Whiddon Down Services along the A30 in Devon and, according to co-owner Rupert Burnell Nugent, Newbury “ticked all the boxes” when he and his business partner James Pollock were deciding on a second location.
The family-friendly eatery offers an alternative to the familiar high street brands and fast food outlets by serving freshly- prepared food and handcrafted coffee, all made on site every day.
We are open every morning for delicious breakfasts, speciality coffee and freshly baked pastries. Come on in. Feel at home. Stay awhile. pic.twitter.com/pOnJCz9OTf— Hog & Hedge (@HogandHedge) October 8, 2018
At lunch time, customers can choose from a selection of traditional favourites, such as toasties, jacket potatoes and sandwiches, as well as a selection of hearty one-pots and soups.
A traditional breakfast, including local sausages and free-range eggs, is served every morning with lighter options such as freshly-baked pastries or poached eggs on toast.
The café has extensive seating upstairs, as well as USB charging points and sockets for phones and laptops, free wi-fi and free newspapers.
There is also a children’s play area, as well as bottle warming and baby food facilities.
Hog & Hedge manager Danielle Slabbert said: “We are delighted with the response we have had since opening.
“We are so grateful for all the messages of support and goodwill we have received.
“We couldn’t have wished for a more supportive reception.”
NoisyNortherner
15/10/2018 - 12:12
Gave this place a try last week and it was fine. Certainly wasn't what you'd call good value for money, but no worse than most of the bigger chains really.
NewburyDenizen
15/10/2018 - 09:09
Oh joy, yet another coffee place, and family friendly is just another way of saying the trashy mums that don't have any consideration for others can leave their spawn to scream and run around. Additionally, anyone who uses public USB ports deserves to have their phone's contents stolen, does no one have any concept of infosec?! Just another reason to avoid town center imo.
NewburyLad
15/10/2018 - 08:08
Another coffee shop - just what we urgently needed to encourage more and more people into the town centre instead of heading up to the retail part. Luckily there's still room for plenty more coffee shops to arrive in the future too.
