Theresa wings for 77th birthday

A 77-YEAR-old adrenaline junkie from Newbury has raised £800 for a medical charity with a wing walk.

Theresa Dykes celebrated her 70th birthday by doing a tandem sky-dive and decided she wanted to do something equally daring for her 77th at the end of September.

All the money raised from the wing walk will benefit Inter Care, a charity which sends high-quality medical aid to rural health units in sub-Saharan Africa.

“It was really good fun,” she told the Newbury Weekly News. “I did think it would be more roller-coastery, but it was quite gentle.

“The most difficult bit was clambering on to the wing.

“It really is great exercise for fitter old people.”

Mrs Dykes is known for spectacular birthday events.

For her 60th, she took an hour’s balloon flight and for her 75th she went with her grandson on one of his flying lessons.

“I had a headache at the end,” she said.

“There was so much he had to do. It wasn’t for me.

“I like things which are all fun, with none of the effort and none of the responsibility. You just show up and get told what to do.

“I am working on my plan for my 80th. I am toying with a zip wire in a quarry in Wales, but I thought it might be a bit tame.”

Her son Paul Dykes said: “I think she is fantastic. I’m super-proud of her. It’s absolutely brilliant.

“When she finished the wing walk she said it wasn’t exhilarating enough. At one point it went up to 500 feet, but mostly stayed at 300 feet. For the whole time she had her arms up in the air.”