Inseparable lurchers come as a pair

DOGS Trust Newbury is looking for a home for a devoted brother and sister doggy duo found wandering the streets as strays, with only each other for company.

One-year-old lurchers Popeye and Elizabeth arrived at the rehoming centre in August and are inseparable.

Dogs Trust Newbury rehoming centre manager Nicki Barrow said: “Popeye and Elizabeth are like two peas in a pod, who adore each other, so we’re looking to rehome them together.

“They are very attached and will happily spend endless hours with each other.

“Taking on a doggy duo can be extremely rewarding.

“While it’s double the responsibility, you’ll also find that it’s double the love, and you’ll certainly get that from these two.

“Popeye and Elizabeth have a wonderful bond and are both very similar in temperament – they are both very affectionate and friendly and love to play.

“They are lively and energetic and will make fun and entertaining companions.”

Being young dogs, Popeye and Elizabeth are looking for a home with owners who have the time needed to help them flourish and put time into their basic training.

They need owners who are around for most of the day, initially to help them settle in and find their paws in their new home.

They could live with children over the age of 11.

If you think you have the space in your heart and your home for this adorable duo, call Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit the Rehoming Centre at Plumb’s Farm, Hamstead Marshall, Newbury, RG20 0HR.