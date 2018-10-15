Newbury man attacked ex-girlfriend at racecourse

A SENIOR operations manager “saw red” when he caught his ex-girlfriend in the arms of the boss who got him sacked, a court heard.

All three worked at Thatcham logistics firm Gist Limited and 54-year-old David Taylor was smarting over both the failure of his relationship and the loss of his job, Reading magistrates were told.

So when he caught warehouse team manager Sian Heap, who was 30 years his junior, and his boss together at Newbury Racecourse, where singer Craig David was performing at The Party In The Paddock, he snapped, said Lesley Gilmore, prosecuting on Thursday.

She said Mr Taylor, of Access House, Strawberry Hill, Newbury, attacked Ms Heap, kneeing her and badly bruising her thigh.

He later bombarded her with vile text messages, the court heard.

Mr Taylor admitted assaulting Ms Heap by beating her in Newbury on July 21 and sending her messages that were grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character on the same occasion.

However, Mr Taylor claimed he had stumbled into her and had not intended to cause the serious leg wound – a claim not accepted by the prosecution.

Michael Phillips, defending, said his client had been employed at Gist Limited in Enterprise Way for 30 years when he was suspended and later sacked from his role as operations manager.

He added: “The fact of the matter is that he had been in a relationship for three years with a young lady – almost 30 years younger – and when they broke up he saw her in the arms of his boss who had just suspended him and got him sacked from that company. He saw red.”

Mr Phillips acknowledged that Mr Taylor had sought to minimise his violence towards Ms Heap, but added: “He is getting his life under control again.”

The court heard Mr Taylor, who was married for 25 years and has two grown-up children, was now in a new relationship.

Mr Phillips said: “She is 52, so of an age like him.

“And he is working for a new company.”

District judge Sophie Toms told Mr Taylor: “It is quite a rare event to find a man who has worked his whole life and who has stayed out of trouble come before the court for such a nasty offence.

“Ms Heap sustained very serious wounds on her leg.

“You say it wasn’t necessarily intentional, but you used quite significant force.

“You then abused her for quite a long time by text.”

She made Mr Taylor subject to an 18-month community order with a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

In addition, he was ordered to complete 120 hours unpaid community work and to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £85.

District judge Toms said she would not make a compensation order because it might inflame the situation further.

However, she did make Mr Taylor subject to a five-year restraining order forbidding him from contacting, either directly or indirectly, Sian Heap.

The order also forbids him from going within 50 metres of The Firs, Northfield Road, Thatcham, or from going to Enterprise Way, Thatcham.