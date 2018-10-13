Cooper-Clark's double sends Town through
A goal in either half for Shane Cooper-Clark was enough to see Thatcham Town progress to round one of the FA Trophy after they beat Cirencester Town 2-0.
The Kingfishers forward fired his side ahead after 25 minutes when his first-time effort found the bottom left corner after a long throw-in from Curtis Angell.
Town had the lead at the break and doubled their lead on the hour mark as Cooper-Clark raced through on goal to slot the ball past the Cirencester keeper.
Thatcham pushed for a third and had a number of opportunities, but the score remained the same.
