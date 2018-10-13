Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Cooper-Clark's double sends Town through

The Thatcham striker scored in either half as they beat Cirencester Town in the FA Trophy

Thatcham

A goal in either half for Shane Cooper-Clark was enough to see Thatcham Town progress to round one of the FA Trophy after they beat Cirencester Town 2-0.

The Kingfishers forward fired his side ahead after 25 minutes when his first-time effort found the bottom left corner after a long throw-in from Curtis Angell.

Town had the lead at the break and doubled their lead on the hour mark as Cooper-Clark raced through on goal to slot the ball past the Cirencester keeper.

Thatcham pushed for a third and had a number of opportunities, but the score remained the same.

For a full match report, images and reaction pick up a copy of next week's Newbury Weekly News, out Thursday.

