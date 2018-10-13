Woman dies in M4 collision near Membury services

THAMES Valley Police is appealing for information after a woman died in a collision on the M4 today.

The force was called to the westbound carriageway of the M4 between junction 14 and 15 at 11.28am on Saturday, October 13, after reports that a minibus had overturned.

The minibus was the only vehicle involved in the collision, which happened near Membury Services.

The minibus was carrying ten passengers, four of whom were injured.

Three of the passengers sustained minor injuries and were taken to Great Western Hospital in Swindon.

A woman was airlifted to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, where she later died.

Her next of kin has been informed.

Investigating officer, PC James Baker of the Joint Roads Policing Unit, said: “This is another tragic incident on our roads, and our thoughts are with all those who have been affected.

“I am appealing to anyone who has any information about the collision, whether you witnessed the collision itself or have dashcam footage or the collision.

"Please come forward so we can establish what happened.

“The easiest way to contact us is by calling 101 and quoting reference number 5151 (13/10).”