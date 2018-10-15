Newbury man who murdered baby son jailed for life

A NEWBURY man who shook his four-month-old baby son to death has been jailed for life.

Daniel McLaren, 30, was convicted at Reading Crown Court last Friday following a two-week trial.

He was sentenced today to life with a minimum of 22 years behind bars.

McLaren, of Fleetwood Close, was remanded in custody after he was charged, meaning he has 20 years and 236 days left to serve.

He was also sentenced to seven-and-a half-years for GBH with intent towards another child.

The two will run concurrently.

On Friday, June 2 last year, Jack McLaren was left in the care of his father at their home in Fleetwood Close, while their mother went out for a family meal.

Just after 7.30pm, McLaren called an ambulance. Paramedics arrived to find Jack unresponsive, in a critical condition, and he was taken to hospital.

He died in hospital two days later on Sunday, June 4.

McLaren, who was arrested on June 6 last year, was charged in connection with the death the following day.

A post-mortem examination concluded the cause of death to be from a head injury. Damage was identified to Jack’s brain as being caused at the time of his collapse and also on a previous occasion.

During the subsequent Thames Valley Police investigation, a number of internet searches were made on McLaren’s mobile phone including “Serious symptoms in babies never to ignore”, “why is my babies tongue blue?” and “choking/turning Blue”.

Following the sentencing, senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Nick John, said: “This is an utterly tragic case and one in which a number of people will have to live with the consequences for the rest of their lives. The violence Daniel used against his son Jack, a defenceless baby, is never acceptable.

“Once left alone with Jack, Daniel used physical force against him, causing injuries which were ultimately fatal.

“This deprived Jack’s family of a much loved little boy and our thoughts remain with them at this incredibly difficult and painful time.

“I would like to thank the Crown Prosecution Service, the investigation team, witnesses in the case and the jury for their attention and consideration throughout the two-week trial.”

An NSPCC spokesperson said: “Jack was a vulnerable baby boy who had his life tragically cut short at the hands of the very man who should have been loving and protecting him.

“Babies and young children are entirely dependent on those who care for them and we all have a responsibility to look out for their welfare.

“It’s vital that anyone with concerns about a child reports it. They can call the NSPCC Helpline confidentially on 0808 800 5000.”

