Family tribute to Prior's Court School M4 crash victim

TRIBUTES have been paid to one of the three Prior's Court School staff members who died in a crash on the M4 on Thursday.

Lorraine Maclellan, aged 60, from Farnborough in Hampshire, died in the crash when a school minibus was involved in a collision with a lorry between Hungerford and Chieveley.

Mrs Maclellan's family released the following tribute today (Monday): “Lorraine was a loving mother, grandma, daughter, sister and friend.

“She was caring, kind-hearted and adored her grandchildren, and we will all miss her so much.

“She loved her job at Prior’s Court School in Thatcham, and was loved by colleagues and the children at the school.

“We have been overwhelmed by all the support and kindness offered from everyone.

“We are utterly heartbroken. Our mum wasn’t just our mum, but our best friend.”

Two other staff members were killed as a result of the crash, which occurred on the way back to Prior’s Court in Hermitage, after three young adults – who all have severe autism – were being supported to attend a regular work placement session.

Two of the young people at the school for autistic people aged 5-25 involved in the crash were discharged from hospital on Friday.

A third was in hospital recovering from an operation.

Two other staff members where taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and continue to receive medical care.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

Speaking at a media conference, held at the school, on Friday, the school's chief executive, Mike Robinson, said: "The staff at Priors Court are remarkable people and they are doing extraordinary things to transform the lives of those young people who are most challenged by autism; and we are absolutely devastated that three of our colleagues have lost their lives and a further two are in a critical condition following yesterday's tragic accident; and all of our thoughts are with the families and friends of those people.

"At the same time, we are unbelievably blessed that the three young people who were travelling in the minibus at the same time have less serious injuries; and two of those young people returned to us last night from hospital, and a third is still in hospital but recovering from an operation.

"Our focus now is to support the families of those staff involved, but it is also to support the wider Priors Court community. That's the young people, the staff, and the parents.

"We will get through today, we will get through tomorrow and the day after but Priors Court will never quite be the same again; but I know the remarkable staff here will honour the memory of those who we lost by making sure that they carry on the great work those people have started."

Anyone who may have seen what happened or who has dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to contact police.

Anyone with information should call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting reference number URN 545 (11/10) or by using their online form.