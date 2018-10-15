Family fund for Prior's Court M4 crash victims launched

A fundraising page to support the families of three teaching staff at Prior's Court School has been launched.

The staff members were killed when a school minibus they were travelling in was involved in a collision with a lorry on the M4 on Thursday.

Two staff members died at the scene and the third died from injuries in hospital the following day.

One staff member has been formally identified as Lorraine Maclellan, aged 60, from Farnborough in Hampshire.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

The school has received thousands of messages of support in the wake of the tragedy and has launched a fund to help those who lost their loved ones.

In a statement the school said: "In the wake of this tragedy we are trying to come to terms with what happened, support those recovering and the families, friends and colleagues who are grieving. Our heartfelt condolences are with the families and friends of those who lost their lives.

"We have been overwhelmed by messages of support from the public, the families of our young people, colleagues past and present and various organisations around the country since the devastating news last week.

"Many wished to support the loved ones of those directly affected through this difficult time, so we have set up a Family Fund to enable this."

Donations can be made at https://www.priorscourt.org.uk/donate/familyfund/10/credit-card or through the school's fundraising department to donate on 01635 245918 or fundraising@priorscourt.org.uk

The school will be collecting donations until December 14, 2018 to ensure the families affected receive the support they need before Christmas.

Prior’s Court CEO, Mike Robinson, said: "This tragedy will affect many of us for a long time to come, but it is of great comfort to know that there are so many kind and generous people offering support. Thank you.

"Together we will help each other through this and do all we can to honour the memory of those we have lost.”

The crash occurred on the way back to Prior’s Court in Hermitage, after three young adults – who all have severe autism – were being supported to attend a regular work placement session.

Two of the young people at the school for autistic people aged 5-25 involved in the crash were discharged from hospital on Friday.

A third was in hospital recovering from an operation.

Two other staff members where taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and continue to receive medical care.

The lorry driver was treated for minor injuries in hospital and has been discharged.