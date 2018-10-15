Tributes paid to Prior's Court School staff member

A second Prior's Court School staff member who died in a crash on the M4 has been named as Catherine Gardiner.

The family of the 52-year-old, from Reading, released the following tribute: “We are devastated to have lost Cathy. She was a kind, caring and loving person.

“It's lovely to see how many lives she has touched and we have been overwhelmed by all the kind messages and tributes that have come through.

“She loved life and lived it to the fullest. She dedicated her career to helping others. We take comfort in knowing that even after this tragedy she is still helping those in need by donating all of her organs.

“She will be truly missed. A beautiful and amazing mother, daughter, sister and friend.”

Tributes were paid earlier today to Lorraine Maclellan, aged 60, from Farnborough in Hampshire; the first staff member to be formally identified.

Mrs Gardiner and Mrs Maclellan were two of three of three staff members to lose their lives in Thursday's crash, which involved a school minibus and a lorry between Hungerford and Chieveley.

The school launched a family fund today to support the families of the three staff.

In a statement the school said: "In the wake of this tragedy we are trying to come to terms with what happened, support those recovering and the families, friends and colleagues who are grieving. Our heartfelt condolences are with the families and friends of those who lost their lives.

"We have been overwhelmed by messages of support from the public, the families of our young people, colleagues past and present and various organisations around the country since the devastating news last week.

"Many wished to support the loved ones of those directly affected through this difficult time, so we have set up a Family Fund to enable this."

Donations can be made at https://www.priorscourt.org.uk/donate/familyfund/10/credit-card or through the school's fundraising department to donate on 01635 245918 or fundraising@priorscourt.org.uk

The school will be collecting donations until December 14, 2018 to ensure the families affected receive the support they need before Christmas.

No one has been arrested in connection with the crash at this stage.

Anyone who may have seen what happened or who has dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to contact police.

Anyone with information should call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting reference number URN 545 (11/10) or by using their online form.